Park-Ohio (PKOH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $405.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.95 million.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Park-Ohio stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

(Get Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.