Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives $150.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Paychex

In related news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,669.60. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $139.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.60. Paychex has a twelve month low of $122.07 and a twelve month high of $161.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.53%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

