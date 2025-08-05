PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $68.01 on Friday. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,835. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

