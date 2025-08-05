Peel Hunt Limited (LON:PEEL) Insider Sells £3,011.50 in Stock

Peel Hunt Limited (LON:PEEL – Get Free Report) insider Billy Neve sold 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.26), for a total transaction of £3,011.50 ($4,002.53).
Peel Hunt Price Performance
PEEL stock opened at GBX 97.11 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42. Peel Hunt Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 137 ($1.82). The firm has a market cap of £113.29 million, a P/E ratio of -75.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 83.75.
Peel Hunt Company Profile
We have over 150 corporate clients (including over 40 in the FTSE FTSE 350).
