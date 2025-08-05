Peel Hunt Limited (LON:PEEL) Insider Sells £3,011.50 in Stock

Peel Hunt Limited (LON:PEEL – Get Free Report) insider Billy Neve sold 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.26), for a total transaction of £3,011.50 ($4,002.53).

PEEL stock opened at GBX 97.11 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42. Peel Hunt Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 137 ($1.82). The firm has a market cap of £113.29 million, a P/E ratio of -75.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 83.75.

Peel Hunt is a leading specialist in UK Investment Banking. We combine expert research and distribution, a range of investment banking services and an execution services hub that provides liquidity to UK capital markets.. Our purpose is to nurture and guide people through the evolution of business. We achieve this through a proven, joined-up approach that consistently delivers value to UK corporates, global institutions and trading counterparties alike.

We have over 150 corporate clients (including over 40 in the FTSE FTSE 350).

