Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives $8.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.4618.

PTON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 122,036 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $762,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,318 shares in the company, valued at $714,487.50. The trade was a 51.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 145,622 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $910,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 235,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,493.75. The trade was a 38.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 576,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,758 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 969.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,602.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 40.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,082.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 2.08.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

