Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) Receives $56.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

NYSE PBA opened at $37.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5109 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 78.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,088,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,920 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,591.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,155,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,994 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 136.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,995,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,634 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,743,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,930,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $514,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,294 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

