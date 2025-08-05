Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair upgraded shares of Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.47.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $240.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 64.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $163.63 and a 12 month high of $310.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.37 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.55, for a total value of $268,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,314 shares in the company, valued at $19,499,494.70. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.37, for a total transaction of $4,818,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,771,330.69. This represents a 18.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,735 shares of company stock worth $30,476,510. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 7.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 16.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 404.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

