Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Shares of PFIS opened at $48.18 on Friday. Peoples Financial Services has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average is $48.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $481.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $48.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Financial Services will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

