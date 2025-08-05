Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $100.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.3077.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $1,673,343.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 152,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,333,252.15. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider A Brent King sold 12,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,158,197.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,952 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,899.04. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,172 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,748. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,887 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,017 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 190,778 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 44.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,444 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,048 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $162,698,000 after purchasing an additional 171,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $63.24 and a 12-month high of $103.50. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.30.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

