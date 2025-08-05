Performant Healthcare (NASDAQ:PHLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Performant Healthcare (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Performant Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Performant Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performant Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.92.

Performant Healthcare stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. Performant Healthcare has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $595.94 million, a P/E ratio of -95.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Performant Healthcare (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Performant Healthcare had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Performant Healthcare will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa Im sold 180,867 shares of Performant Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $587,817.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,229,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,592.25. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHLT. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Performant Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Performant Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,100,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Performant Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

