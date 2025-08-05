PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $3.50 to $3.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $3.20 on Friday. PetMed Express has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84.

In related news, major shareholder Silvercape Investments Ltd bought 118,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $379,422.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 2,478,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,956,614.16. This represents a 5.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 177,684 shares of company stock worth $574,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PetMed Express by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in PetMed Express during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PetMed Express by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 26,967 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

