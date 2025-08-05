Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PDM. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Piedmont Realty Trust Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of PDM opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $946.82 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. Piedmont Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.96 million. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. Piedmont Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Piedmont Realty Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Vision Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 3,526,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,270,000 after buying an additional 1,389,477 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,281,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,877,000 after buying an additional 845,098 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $5,764,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Piedmont Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $5,106,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,106,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,278,000 after buying an additional 546,242 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piedmont Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

