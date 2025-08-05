PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:PRFD) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:PRFD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,400 shares, agrowthof440.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund stock. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:PRFD – Free Report) by 190.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.61% of PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRFD opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.30.

About PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Preferred And Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PRFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US All Capital Securities index. The fund is actively managed to invest in a broad basket of preferred and capital securities issued by US and foreign companies. Portfolio holdings are of varying credit quality and maturity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.