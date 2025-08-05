Pinterest (PINS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Pinterest to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $973.42 million for the quarter. Pinterest has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Pinterest had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pinterest to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of PINS stock opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.90. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pinterest from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pinterest

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CTO Matthew Madrigal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $771,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 428,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,543,991.34. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $42,412.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,940. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,502,611 shares of company stock worth $51,602,943. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.