Piper Sandler Cuts BXP (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $80.00

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of BXP from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BXP from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BXP from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BXP from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of BXP in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BXP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

Shares of BXP opened at $65.74 on Monday. BXP has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $90.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2,192.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.17.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $868.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.09 million. BXP had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BXP will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. BXP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13,066.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of BXP in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of BXP by 193.2% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BXP in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BXP in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of BXP by 143.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

