Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Stock Price

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $140.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $138.67 and a 1 year high of $173.38. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.11.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.69%.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

