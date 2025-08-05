Polaris (NYSE:PII) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

PII has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Polaris from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Polaris from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Polaris from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Baird R W cut Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Polaris Stock Up 1.6%

Polaris stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.51. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.04. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently -142.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. RWWM Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the second quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,401,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 25.7% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 218.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 21,325.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

