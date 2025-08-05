PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.44. 96,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 108,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on PolyPid from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of PolyPid from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Roth Capital set a $9.00 price objective on shares of PolyPid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PolyPid to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Get PolyPid alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PolyPid

PolyPid Stock Up 0.9%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.40.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Equities analysts expect that PolyPid Ltd. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PolyPid

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PolyPid stock. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 128,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned approximately 1.26% of PolyPid at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.