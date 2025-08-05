POM Investment Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 201.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,681 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.7% of POM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. POM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,339,800 shares of company stock worth $800,141,003 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.03.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $183.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

