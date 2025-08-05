Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Pool worth $19,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 471.4% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Pool by 790.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $309.81 on Tuesday. Pool Corporation has a 52 week low of $282.22 and a 52 week high of $395.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.60.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.05. Pool had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Pool announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price objective on Pool in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.14.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

