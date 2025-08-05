Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PCH. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Potlatch in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Potlatch alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Potlatch

Potlatch Stock Up 2.5%

Potlatch stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. Potlatch has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Potlatch had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $274.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Potlatch will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Potlatch Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Potlatch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 339.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Potlatch

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Potlatch by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,498,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,076,000 after purchasing an additional 95,485 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Potlatch by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,404,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,360,000 after purchasing an additional 260,674 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Potlatch by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,359,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,623,000 after purchasing an additional 351,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Potlatch by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potlatch by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,413,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Potlatch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.