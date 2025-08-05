Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Trading Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 66 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 64.59 ($0.86). Approximately 929,978 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 411,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.86).

Premier Miton Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 68.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 58.05. The company has a market cap of £97.60 million, a PE ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 2.65 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Premier Miton Group had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Premier Miton Group plc will post 7.1593533 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Premier Miton Group

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

