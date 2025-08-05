Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $4.35. Prime Medicine shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 960,713 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 3,030,300 shares of Prime Medicine stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,230,300 shares in the company, valued at $20,559,990. The trade was a 94.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRME. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Prime Medicine from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prime Medicine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Prime Medicine Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $605.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRME. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the second quarter worth about $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the second quarter worth about $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 741.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 18,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

