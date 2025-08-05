Promising Ecommerce Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 3rd

Walmart, W.W. Grainger, Colgate-Palmolive, GameStop, Regal Rexnord, BellRing Brands, and SPS Commerce are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves selling goods or services online through digital platforms. These firms range from pure-play internet retailers, like Amazon or Shopify, to traditional brick-and-mortar businesses that have significantly expanded their online sales channels. Investors buy ecommerce stocks to gain exposure to the rapidly growing trend of consumers shifting their shopping and purchasing activities onto the internet. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,740,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,707,151. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $785.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $107.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $932.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,051.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1,034.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $893.99 and a 12-month high of $1,227.66.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,606,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,865. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $82.70 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.59 and a 200-day moving average of $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,832,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,015,724. GameStop has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of -0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Shares of RRX traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.99. The company had a trading volume of 910,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,587. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $185.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Shares of BRBR traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,276,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,522. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.72. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $80.67.

SPS Commerce (SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.88. 817,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,464. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 0.71. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $103.18 and a fifty-two week high of $204.21.

