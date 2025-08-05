Promising Energy Stocks To Follow Now – August 2nd

Tesla, Broadcom, Palo Alto Networks, Exxon Mobil, and GE Vernova are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, refining or distribution of energy resources such as oil, natural gas, coal and renewable sources like wind and solar. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to energy prices and industry dynamics. Their performance often correlates with fluctuations in commodity prices and broader economic activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.63. 88,785,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,739,856. The stock has a market cap of $976.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.93, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $322.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.84.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.64. 21,405,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,995,794. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $306.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.55.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.88. 16,231,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,730,412. The stock has a market cap of $115.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.79, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.95. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $210.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.20.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.61. 19,647,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,955,870. The stock has a market cap of $472.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.15.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $656.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,074,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,011. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $530.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.77. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $677.29. The stock has a market cap of $178.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.90.

