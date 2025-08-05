Promising Gold Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 3rd

Robinhood Markets, CocaCola, Vale, Cadence Design Systems, and Newmont are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the exploration, mining, or processing of gold. Their market value tends to correlate with the price of gold but also reflects company-specific factors like production costs, reserve quality, and management performance. Investors use gold stocks to gain leveraged exposure to gold’s price movements while accepting additional equity and operational risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.90. 76,566,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,469,824. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $113.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day moving average is $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.87. 16,100,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,716,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CocaCola has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.70. 91,150,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,288,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Vale has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VALE

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $7.60 on Friday, reaching $356.97. 2,070,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,031. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $376.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.74. The firm has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NEM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.61. 11,272,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,499,866. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $66.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Further Reading