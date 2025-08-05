Promising Quantum Computing Stocks To Watch Today – August 3rd

IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Quantum Computing are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or provide services related to quantum computing hardware, software and algorithms. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to firms working on quantum bits (qubits), quantum processors and the specialized tools needed to harness quantum-mechanical phenomena for tasks like cryptography, optimization and complex simulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

NYSE IONQ traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.14. 19,969,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,793,778. IonQ has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE QBTS traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.39. 31,527,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,962,408. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.61.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Rigetti Computing stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 31,898,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,592,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.44. Rigetti Computing has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of BAH traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.72. 2,082,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.83. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $98.95 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.47.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of QUBT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. 12,279,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,707,997. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09. Quantum Computing has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 4.09.

