Promising Small Cap Stocks To Watch Now – August 3rd

Figma, Spring Valley Acquisition, Sharplink Gaming, BigBear.ai, and Opendoor Technologies are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose total market value typically falls between roughly $300 million and $2 billion, though exact cutoffs can vary by market. Because these firms are smaller, they often offer higher growth potential but tend to be more volatile and less liquid than mid- or large-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Figma (FIG)

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

Shares of NYSE:FIG traded up $6.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.56. 55,774,782 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 million, a P/E ratio of 164.27 and a beta of 0.65. Figma has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $142.92.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Shares of NASDAQ:SV traded down $5.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.43. 26,341,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,580. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $11.23.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

Shares of Sharplink Gaming stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.14. 28,921,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,417,516. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. Sharplink Gaming has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $124.12.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.41. 72,718,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,800,400. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.44. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72.

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. operates a digital platform for residential real estate transactions in the United States. It buys and sells homes. The company's product offerings comprise sell to opendoor product that enables homeowners to sell their home directly to it and resell the home to a home buyer; list with opendoor product that allows customers to list their home on the MLS with opendoor and receive cash offer; and opendoor marketplace product that connects the home seller with an institutional or retail buyer.

OPEN traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 187,210,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,473,776. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. Opendoor Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

