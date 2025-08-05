ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $925,000.

NYSEARCA:ONLN opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.35. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Online Retail index. The fund tracks a global, modified market-cap weighted index of stocks issued by companies classified as online retailers. ONLN was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

