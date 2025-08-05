Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRLB. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.05 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Proto Labs by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,851,000 after purchasing an additional 68,006 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Proto Labs by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,871,000 after purchasing an additional 308,970 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Proto Labs by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,939,000 after buying an additional 351,097 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,354,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 307,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

