Q2 Earnings Estimate for Alamo Group Issued By Sidoti Csr

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alamo Group in a research report issued on Thursday, July 31st. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alamo Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.53 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Alamo Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.73 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ALG. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $226.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $157.07 and a fifty-two week high of $230.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.64. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $390.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.08 million.

Institutional Trading of Alamo Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,786,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $705,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,787.76. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total transaction of $100,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,424.32. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 16th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

