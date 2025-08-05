Q2 EPS Estimates for Electronic Arts Reduced by Roth Capital

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the game software company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EA. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $167.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $159.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.39. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total value of $388,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,032,725.08. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total value of $151,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,133.56. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,229 shares of company stock worth $5,066,049 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 653,581 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $94,456,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11,587.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 669,367 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $96,737,000 after buying an additional 663,640 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.3% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 34,536 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 45.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.