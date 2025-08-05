Q2 EPS Estimates for fuboTV Increased by Barrington Research

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for fuboTV in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for fuboTV’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FUBO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on fuboTV from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.63.

fuboTV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $3.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 2.28. fuboTV has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $6.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other fuboTV news, Director Ignacio Figueras sold 66,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $281,419.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 402,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,558.34. This represents a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel V. Leff sold 75,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $311,903.46. Following the transaction, the director owned 375,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,135.30. This represents a 16.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,400 shares of company stock worth $985,323 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 44,705 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,676,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 160,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

