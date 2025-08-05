Q3 Earnings Estimate for Envista Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Envista in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Envista’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $682.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.21 million. Envista had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVST. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Envista from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Baird R W raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

Envista Stock Performance

NVST opened at $20.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61. Envista has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envista

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Envista by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Envista by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Envista by 14.4% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Envista by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Envista by 100.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

