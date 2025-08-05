Q3 Earnings Estimate for FormFactor Issued By DA Davidson

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of FormFactor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FORM. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.14.

FormFactor Stock Performance

NASDAQ FORM opened at $29.30 on Monday. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.78.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in FormFactor by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 96,900.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in FormFactor by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $93,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,496.68. This trade represents a 6.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

