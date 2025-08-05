Q3 Earnings Estimate for OPCH Issued By Barrington Research

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Option Care Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 31st. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Option Care Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

OPCH has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities set a $38.00 target price on Option Care Health and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.79. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $35.53.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Option Care Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,065,000 after purchasing an additional 344,875 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 32,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 78,240 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 34,340 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

