Q3 Earnings Estimate for TC Energy Issued By Atb Cap Markets

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRP. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $48.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. TC Energy has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.6148 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in TC Energy by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,890,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,950,000 after buying an additional 454,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TC Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,209,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

