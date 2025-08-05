Q3 Earnings Estimate for TSE:CP Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$119.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.3%

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$100.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$108.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$107.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64. The stock has a market cap of C$93.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$94.60 and a 12 month high of C$119.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 15,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.33, for a total transaction of C$1,809,927.95. Also, Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.81, for a total value of C$933,389.25. Insiders have sold a total of 343,599 shares of company stock worth $38,107,437 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.