Q3 Earnings Forecast for Air Canada Issued By Stifel Canada

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Air Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACDVF. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Air Canada Price Performance

Air Canada stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Air Canada had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 6.83%.

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.