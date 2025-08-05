Q3 Earnings Forecast for CFR Issued By DA Davidson

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the bank will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ FY2025 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

CFR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $125.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.51.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $567.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.04 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

