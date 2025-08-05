Q3 Earnings Forecast for ExlService Issued By William Blair

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of ExlService in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for ExlService’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ExlService’s FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. ExlService had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $514.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $42.57 on Monday. ExlService has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $1,152,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 135,046 shares in the company, valued at $6,226,971.06. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,364,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,588,000 after buying an additional 2,647,937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,704,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,540,000 after buying an additional 1,943,471 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,655,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,789,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in ExlService by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,746,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,671,000 after buying an additional 552,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in ExlService by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,746,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,256,000 after buying an additional 47,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

