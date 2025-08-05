Q3 Earnings Forecast for ProPetro Issued By Atb Cap Markets

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ProPetro in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PUMP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on ProPetro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on ProPetro in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ProPetro from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProPetro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

ProPetro Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $4.91 on Monday. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $326.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ProPetro by 25.3% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 507,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 102,491 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 162,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 298.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 83.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

