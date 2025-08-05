Q3 Earnings Forecast for TC Energy Issued By Atb Cap Markets

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Atb Cap Markets raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, July 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$74.33.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP stock opened at C$66.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$66.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.03. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$52.84 and a 12-month high of C$71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62. The company has a market cap of C$68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Russell Mahan sold 11,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.22, for a total transaction of C$802,193.28. Also, Director Alexandra M. Costello sold 6,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.55, for a total value of C$428,378.77. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,060 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,967. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

