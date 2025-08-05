Q3 EPS Estimate for Eastern Bankshares Lifted by Analyst

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Eastern Bankshares in a report released on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Eastern Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. Eastern Bankshares had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 6.49%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Eastern Bankshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

View Our Latest Report on EBC

Eastern Bankshares Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of EBC stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $19.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,786,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,064,000 after purchasing an additional 355,262 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,770,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,240,000 after purchasing an additional 93,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 15.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,019,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,080,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,638,000 after purchasing an additional 960,591 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 12.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,180,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,558,000 after acquiring an additional 469,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastern Bankshares

In other news, Director Luis Borgen sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $36,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,571.60. This represents a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.74%.

About Eastern Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.