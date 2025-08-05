Q3 EPS Estimate for Gildan Activewear Reduced by Analyst

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) – Analysts at Stifel Canada dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Gildan Activewear in a report issued on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $918.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:GIL opened at $52.00 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $55.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5,200.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 33.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

