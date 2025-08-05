Q3 EPS Estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Boosted by Analyst

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $318.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.58 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 19.34%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

MGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $29.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.07.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.