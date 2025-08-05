Q3 EPS Estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences Raised by Analyst

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.90.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $128.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $84.23 and a 12-month high of $154.87.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $687.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,157,212.94. Following the sale, the director owned 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,947,066.48. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $61,695.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,550. This trade represents a 8.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,251 shares of company stock valued at $11,672,602. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.