Q3 EPS Estimate for United Therapeutics Decreased by Analyst

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for United Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $6.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.31. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $24.48 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $28.37 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $29.73 EPS.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 40.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS.

UTHR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright set a $400.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $292.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $266.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $187,043.55. Following the sale, the director owned 4,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,021.17. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $879,225.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,613,606.40. This represents a 13.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,681 shares of company stock worth $21,318,359 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.