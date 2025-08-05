Q3 EPS Estimates for CP Lowered by National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report released on Wednesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $74.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.95. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

