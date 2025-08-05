Q3 EPS Estimates for MGY Reduced by Capital One Financial

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Friday, August 1st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $318.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.58 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MGY. Bank of America lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MGY

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.2% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.